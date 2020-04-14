Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara Elizabeth "Lib" (Jordan) Howard. View Sign Service Information Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-329-4141 Graveside service 2:00 PM Neely's Creek A.R.P. Church cemetery 974 Neely's Creek Rd Rock Hill , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sara Elizabeth Jordan Howard, age 79, lost her battle with Alzheimer's on Easter Morning, April 12, 2020.



She was born in Chester County, South Carolina on December 31, 1940, the daughter of the late David



Clyde Fudge and Martha Ella Simpson Fudge.



Elizabeth, known by her friends as "Lib" attended the Lewisville schools, where she met her husband



Clarence Jasper "Jack" Jordan, and graduated from Lewisville High School in 1958.



Lib and Jack had two children, David Bradley Jordan, of Edgemoor, an attorney in Rock Hill, and Sara



Jacquelyn Jordan Davis of Fountain Inn, who retired from the South Carolina School System as a teacher.



Jack passed away in 1973 from cancer. Lib devoted her life, health, energy and resources to her children.



She waited until both children were in college before marrying Bobby O. Howard in 1984 and lived in



Edgemoor, South Carolina until Bobby passed away in 2008.



Lib retired from Winthrop University where she worked in the Records and Registration Department.



She is predeceased by her parents, David Clyde and Marth Ella Simpson Fudge, her husband Clarence



Jasper "Jack" Jordan and second husband Bobby O. Howard.



She is survived by her children, David Bradley Jordan (Renea) of Edgemoor; her daughter, Sara Jacquelyn



Jordan Davis (Russell) of Fountain Inn; two step-daughters, Wendy Howard Black (Kevin) and Beverly



Howard Parrish (Jeff), all of Rock Hill. She is survived by 8 grandchildren, Cara Davis Beechum (James) of



Fountain Inn, Hannah Davis Swantee (Chris) of Easley, Sara Beth Jordan Nash (Alan) of Phoenix, Arizona,



Jacob Bradley Jordan and Margaret Grace Jordan of Edgemoor, Mishelle Gossett Nicks (Zach) of Greer,



Geoffrey Parrish and Brandon Parrish of Rock Hill; and great grandchildren, Landon and Lilly Nicks of



Greer.



She is also survived by four sisters, Mary Ella Fudge Jordan of Lancaster, Martha Wylie Fudge Clawson of



McConnells, Helen Jane Fudge Jordan (Gene) of Edgemoor, Annie Lyle Fudge Montgomery (Charles) of



Edgemoor, as well as two sisters-in-law, Joann Jordan Murray of Fort Lawn, Carol Jordan Turner of



Greenville, North Carolina, and by five nephews and four nieces and their families.



Lib was a lifelong member of Neely's Creek A.R.P. Church but attended Edgemoor A.R.P. Church with her



son during the last few years. She was a member of the Womens' Circle and the Rock Hill Lion's Club.



Lib enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling. She and late husband Bobby had traveled



across the United States and to several foreign countries. She enjoyed going to the beach, especially



Cherry Grove Beach. She enjoyed playing the piano and singing with family or friends. Lib also enjoyed



spending time at Bonclarken, the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church assembly grounds located in



Flat Rock, North Carolina and she volunteered her time during work weeks to help ready Bonclarken for



summer visitors.



The family would like to give a special thanks to Lib's caregivers Dessie Martin, Brenda Hayes, and



granddaughter Cara Beachum for the excellent care and attention they gave her.



Due to circumstances regarding Covid-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on



Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the Neely's Creek A.R.P. Church cemetery, 974 Neely's Creek Rd, Rock Hill.



Memorials may be made to Neely's Creek A.R.P. Church, 974 Neely's Creek Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29730,



Bonclarken Conference Center, 500 Pine Drive, Flat Rock, NC, 28731, and Hospice Community Care, 2275



India Hook Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732.



Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home is serving the Howard family.

