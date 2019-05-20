Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara G. Strait. View Sign Service Information Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-329-4141 Send Flowers Obituary





In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Peggy Herron and her brother, Paul G. Strait, Jr.



Sara graduated from Rock Hill High School in 1950. She proudly worked for Winthrop University for 42 years as an Administrative Assistant in the Biology, Chemistry and Physics Departments. She was a charter member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and served as the church historian for many years. Sara enjoyed gardening and flowers, but most important to her was her family.



She is survived by her sister, Margie Pryor of Rock Hill; nephews and niece, Eddie Strait (Rosie), Watson Pryor (Mary), Paula Hough (Mike), Randy Herron (Jo Ann), Eric Herron (Jean) and Strait Herron (Brigette); many great nieces and nephews; and a great-great niece and nephew.



Services are tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, May 21, 2019; however, they have not been finalized prior to publication. Please refer to our website at:



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Interim Hospice or Westminster Presbyterian Church.



Online condolences may be directed to:

Sara G. Strait, 86, of Rock Hill, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Westminster Towers. She was born November 6, 1932 in Rock Hill, SC, daughter of the late Paul G. Strait, Sr. and Ollie McCoy Strait.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Peggy Herron and her brother, Paul G. Strait, Jr.Sara graduated from Rock Hill High School in 1950. She proudly worked for Winthrop University for 42 years as an Administrative Assistant in the Biology, Chemistry and Physics Departments. She was a charter member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and served as the church historian for many years. Sara enjoyed gardening and flowers, but most important to her was her family.She is survived by her sister, Margie Pryor of Rock Hill; nephews and niece, Eddie Strait (Rosie), Watson Pryor (Mary), Paula Hough (Mike), Randy Herron (Jo Ann), Eric Herron (Jean) and Strait Herron (Brigette); many great nieces and nephews; and a great-great niece and nephew.Services are tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, May 21, 2019; however, they have not been finalized prior to publication. Please refer to our website at: www.basscares.com or call the funeral home at 803-329-4141 for those final arrangements.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Interim Hospice or Westminster Presbyterian Church.Online condolences may be directed to: www.basscares.com Published in The Herald on May 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close