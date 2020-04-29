Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara Hope. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Send Flowers Obituary





The teaching and coaching profession lost a legend on Saturday. Anytime you were out with Sara, one of her former students would say "hey Mrs. Hope". It was like being with a movie star. Sara was a mentor to so many and touched the lives of all the people she met. She loved Mickey Mouse, rocking on her porch and being with family and friends. She taught for York School District 1 for over 30 years. She began her teaching and coaching career in 1972. She experienced many changes in our country but she was always fair to her students, players, and their parents regardless of their color, social class or level of education. Sara loved her town and coached when the three high schools combined with each sport having a different mascot until York became the Cougars. Sara coached basketball, softball, volleyball, and tennis. She was also involved with student council and graduation activities. She spoke often of her 1982 Softball team that advanced to the State Championship and lost. The family wishes to thank Coach Paula Blackwell for allowing them to use some of her kind words to create this information.



She started the first Unicycle Club which performed at Hornets games, ACC Tournaments, parades, Washington DC, and Gatlinburg.



Sara was a native of York County. She was the daughter of the late George H. Hart, Jr. and Sara "Sally" Hart. Sara was the 7th Sara in her family. She was preceded in death by her brother, George H. Hart, III "Hank".



She is survived by Julie Hollis, her son and daughter-in-law, John Boyd Hope and Heather, her sister, Mary Hart Jarrett (Steve), and her grandchildren, Dreu Bodiford and Cameron Michaels. She is also leaving behind special cousins and friends.



Sara would not want us to be sad. She would expect a party to celebrate. The family asked for you all to celebrate and share memories of your teacher, coach, and friend!



In memory of Coach Sara Hope, memorials may be made to the York Comprehensive High School Booster Club, 275 East Alexander HWY York, SC 29745.



A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.



