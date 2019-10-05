Sarah Jean Ferrell Barnes, 78, of Rock Hill, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at White Oak Manor in Rock Hill.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:30 PM Monday, October 7, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel 355 East White St. Rock Hill, SC. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday at Forest Hills Cemetery with Rev. Ronnie Aiton officiating.
Born Chester County, SC, Mrs. Barnes was preceded in death by her grandson, Matthew Filer; husband, Robert Gene Barnes; sisters, Linda, Patty, and Susan; and her parents, Banks White Ferrell and Belma Wallace Ferrell. She attended Rock Hill High School and retired from Winn Dixie.
Survivors include her sons, Terry Lee Barnes, Michael Wayne Barnes and Chris Barns; her daughter, Beverly Barnes Filer; and her granddaughter, Taylor Marie Barnes all of Rock Hill.
Memorials may be made to Interim Hospice 154 Amendment Ave Suite 106, Rock Hill, SC 29732. Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
