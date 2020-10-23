Sarah Johnson Broome, 92, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at her home.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Pleasant Hills United Methodist Church,238 Fort Mill Highway, Indian Land, SC 29707 with Reverends Joel McMackin and Barry Yates officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm-3:00 pm on Sunday prior to the service in the fellowship hall at the church. Private family burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road, Rock Hill.
Born in Chesterfield County, SC, Mrs. Broome was the daughter of the late Angus Johnson and the late Mae Munn Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry R Broome, her son, Steven R. Broome. She was retired as an accountant with USA Today Newspaper. Mrs. Broome was a member of Pleasant Hill UMC.
Surviving are her son, Timothy D (Shirley) Broome of Fort Mill; her grandchildren, Marian Carns of McConnells, Jennifer Broome (Steve) of Charlotte,NC, Timothy Andrew Broome (Jamie) of Rock Hill, and Amanda Broome Margison (Jason) of Antwerp, Belgium; her great-grandchildren, William Carns, Delaney Carns, Warren Carns, Greyer Broome, Max Broome, and Ella Broome.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Broome's name to Agape Hospice, 1326 Ebenezer Rd., Rock Hill, SC, 29732.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
