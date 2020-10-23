1/1
Sarah Broome
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah Johnson Broome, 92, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at her home.

Funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Pleasant Hills United Methodist Church,238 Fort Mill Highway, Indian Land, SC 29707 with Reverends Joel McMackin and Barry Yates officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm-3:00 pm on Sunday prior to the service in the fellowship hall at the church. Private family burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road, Rock Hill.

Born in Chesterfield County, SC, Mrs. Broome was the daughter of the late Angus Johnson and the late Mae Munn Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry R Broome, her son, Steven R. Broome. She was retired as an accountant with USA Today Newspaper. Mrs. Broome was a member of Pleasant Hill UMC.

Surviving are her son, Timothy D (Shirley) Broome of Fort Mill; her grandchildren, Marian Carns of McConnells, Jennifer Broome (Steve) of Charlotte,NC, Timothy Andrew Broome (Jamie) of Rock Hill, and Amanda Broome Margison (Jason) of Antwerp, Belgium; her great-grandchildren, William Carns, Delaney Carns, Warren Carns, Greyer Broome, Max Broome, and Ella Broome.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Broome's name to Agape Hospice, 1326 Ebenezer Rd., Rock Hill, SC, 29732.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved