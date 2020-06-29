Sarah Frances Culp Slough of Rock Hill, SC, retired Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist ("CRNA"), died June 26, 2020 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House. She was 84.
A private graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Shiloh Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church in Lancaster, SC, with Dr. Robert Robinson officiating. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Slough was born on December 19, 1935, daughter of the late Hazel Brown Culp and Ada Snipes Culp of Lancaster, SC. She is survived by her three children and their families: Sarah Slough Barrineau, her husband Lee Hugh Barrineau of Columbia, SC and Sarah's three children, John Othniel Wienges, Jr., William Trezevant Wienges, his wife Taylor Clements Wienges and their daughter Emerson Ruth Wienges, and Frances Wren Wienges and her fiance Lukas Webb Daniel; son Robert Culp Slough, his wife Lou Smith Slough of Rock Hill, SC and Robert's daughter, Caroline Whitley Slough; and son David Christopher Slough and his wife Rhonda Doggette Slough of Pawleys Island, SC and their children Kyle Alan Sorell and Jacob Caldwell Slough. Mrs. Slough was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Eugene Slough of Rock Hill, SC.
Mrs. Slough was a graduate of Lancaster High School in Lancaster, SC and Cabarrus Memorial School of Nursing in Concord, NC. While in Nursing School, Mrs. Slough was selected for the highly coveted Florence Nightingale Award for exemplary care as a student nurse. Following graduation, she began her nursing career at Cabarrus Memorial Hospital prior to joining Mercy Hospital in Charlotte, NC. With a desire to further her education in nursing and to better serve others, Mrs. Slough graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1976 to become a CRNA. Thereafter, she joined Elliott White Springs Memorial Hospital in Lancaster, SC and later moved to York General Hospital in Rock Hill, SC. In 1989, Mrs. Slough became one of the founding partners in Catawba Anesthesia, PC which served patients at Elliott White Springs Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Slough was a medical professional who dedicated of her life to serving others until her retirement from nursing in 2004.
Mrs. Slough was active in her church and community. She was a member of and served as a choir member and Sunday School teacher of First Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church in Rock Hill, SC. She was also an active participant in Bible Study Fellowship for over 20 years. Mrs. Slough was a member of the South Carolina Association of Nurse Anesthetists, President of the Rock Hill Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind of South Carolina and delegate to the National Federation of the Blind.
With all her professional success, however, her most fulfilling accomplishment was being a wife, mother and proud "Grandmama" to six grandchildren. She took delight in organizing family get-togethers and attending every school and sporting event of her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Slough enjoyed traveling and summer trips with her family to the Isle of Palms, SC. Vacations to Europe, Hawaii and Bermuda remain cherished memories.
Greene Funeral Home in Rock Hill is handling arrangements for Mrs. Slough. Her family asks that those who wish to do so make contributions to First ARP Church, 201 E White St, Rock Hill, SC 29730 or the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
Published in The Herald on Jun. 29, 2020.