Sarah Durham Brice (1927 - 2019)
Service Information
Parker Funeral Home
870 Saluda Street
Rock Hill, SC
29730
(803)-329-1414
Obituary
Sarah Brice, age of 91, of 263 Lucky Lane, Rock Hill, SC passed away on June 19, 2019 in Rock Hill,SC. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Parker Funeral Home. Funeral service at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Union Baptist Church. Burial at church cemetery. She is survived by her daughters, Florie Dixon of Gastonia, NC; Virginia Caldwell (Milton), and Geraldine Mitchell (Major) both of Rock Hill, SC; sons, Robert Durham (Brenda), of Bradford, MA, Charlie Meyers, John Durham both of Rock Hill, SC, Sylvester Carothers, of Cleveland, OH; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald on June 24, 2019
