Fort Mill - Mrs. Sarah Fink Strickland, 91, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Rock Hill Post-Acute Care, Rock Hill, SC.



The family will receive friends 1:00 pm Sunday at Glenrock Baptist Church and a memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Gene Flack Officiating.



Born and raised in Jefferson, SC, Mrs. Strickland was a daughter of the late Jessie Wylie Hinson and Lola Hinson. She was a 1944 graduate from Jefferson High School, Jefferson, SC. She has the longest record for membership at Glenrock Baptist Church. She is also a member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, Ann White Chapter 123. She was last surviving sibling of 21 children.



Mrs. Strickland is survived by her son, Calvin Fink (Patricia); a daughter, Carol F. Ashley; a grandson, Blake Ashley (Melanie); and brother-in-law, Ray Bays. She was preceded in death by her husband, Spencer Strickland; two sisters, Mary Louise Bays and Frances Betty Neely; two brothers, Curtis "Jimmy" Hinson and Joseph F "Tommy" Hinson; four half-brothers, Phillip Hinson, John Hinson, Luther Hinson, and Claude Hinson; and four half-sisters, Alma Rollins, Conyer Griffin, Mae Couch, and Bessie McKinney.



