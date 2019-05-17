Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Frances (Kidd) Neal. View Sign Service Information Palmetto Funeral Home 2049 Carolina Place Drive Fort Mill , SC 29708 (803)-802-7788 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Sarah "Frances" Kidd Neal of Fort Mill, SC, passed away on May 14, 2019 at the age of 92.



The funeral service will be held at Community Presbyterian Church, 600 N White St Fort Mill, SC 29715, on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM and will be officiated by the Rev. Steve Sanders. Burial to follow at Unity Cemetery.



Frances was born on May 4th, 1927 to the late William Floyd Kidd and Lila Carrouth Kidd in Madison County, GA. The family moved to Fort Mill in 1936. She married Lewis "Carroll" Neal, also of Fort Mill, and celebrated their 52nd anniversary prior to his death.



Frances worked at Springs Mills for 18 years then became a fulltime homemaker and stay-at-home mom. She was one of the founding members of Community Presbyterian Church and was an active member of the Women of the Church. She was a talented seamstress, an excellent cook and enjoyed gardening. She especially loved socializing with family and friends. Her favorite activity was fishing.



Frances is also proceeded in death by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Martha Helms(Fred) and Lib Epps(Lamont) and one brother and sister-in-law, Bill Kidd(June).



Frances is survived by her son Jerrell Neal(Eva), daughter Sherri McFadden(Gerald); three brothers Carroll Kidd(Georgia), Gary Kidd(Jeannie), and Wayne Kidd; 4 grandchildren, Lori Baddeley(Erik), Cory Neal(Stephanie), Jenna McFadden and Garrett McFadden; and 5 great-grandchildren.



Visitation with the family will be held at Palmetto Funeral Home, 2049 Carolina Pl Dr, Fort Mill, SC 29708, on Friday, May 17th from 6 - 8pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Presbyterian Church or Heartstrings Hospice in Columbia, SC.

