Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051

Sarah Martha McLeod Goforth, 98, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.



A Memorial Service will be held 3:00 PM, Friday August 16th, at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church with the family receiving friends immediately following the service.



Sarah was born June 25, 1921 in McBee, SC, and was the daughter of Cary and Annie Spaugh McLeod. She was a graduate of Winthrop College where she earned a BS in Elementary Education and a Master's in Teaching. She taught for many years in the school systems of Rock Hill and Fort Mill. She was a long term member of the DAR, and after retirement, she volunteered as a docent at Brattonsville and served on the Foster Care Review Board. She was an active member of Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church where she served as an Elder and President of the WOC.



Sarah is survived by her children, Harry B. Goforth Jr. (Diana) of London, England, Nancy Neely (Bill) of Columbia, Martha Blackwell (Britt) of Rock Hill, and Mary Lou Wright of Weaverville, NC; sisters-in-law Ann McLeod of McBee and Lila Ann McLeod of Beaufort; grandchildren Reuben Goforth, Will Neely, Alex Goforth, Adam Neely, Matt Neely, Christina Williams, Sarah Wright, Phillip Blackwell; and six great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Harry B. Goforth Sr., her son, Tom Goforth; her granddaughter, Chelsea Wright; her brothers, Cary McLeod, Jr., Bob McLeod, John McLeod, Campbell McLeod, Walker McLeod; and a sister, Mary M. Martin.



A private family service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday August 17th at McBee Memorial Cemetery in McBee, SC.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the H.O.P.E. House of Rock Hill, 411 Park Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29730, or the Annie S. McLeod Scholarship Fund at McBee Presbyterian Church, PO Box 570, McBee, SC 29101.

