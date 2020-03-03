Ms. Sarah J. Green Lewis 79, of Spartanburg SC, passed away on Wed. Feb. 26, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Wed. March 4, 2020 at 2:00pm at New Hope AME Zion Church in Union SC, with Rev. Iris Kennedy officiating, and Rev. Malachi Rodgers delivering the Eulogy. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. She was the daughter of the late Carry "Son" Green and Lillie Ruth Gilliam Green. Visitation 1-2pm on Wed. at the Church. King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester SC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 3, 2020