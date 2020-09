Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Sarah Jones Marshall of 1163 Calhoun Street, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. Survivors include her sons, Ronnie Jones and Edward "Eddie" Jones; and two brothers, Sylvester Minor, Jr. and James Roger Minor. Viewing will be 5-7pm Friday at Robinson Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be private.



