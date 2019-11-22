Sarah Lee Dover Lingerfeldt, 83, of York, SC, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at White Oak Manor in York.
The funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home with the Reverend James Lingerfeldt officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Friday, November 22, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home.
Sarah was born on January 27, 1936 in Hickory Grove, SC. She was the daughter of the late Harley James Dover and Anna Belle Pursley Dover.
She is survived by her husband, Ralph Lingerfeldt, sister, Anna Laura Sandifer, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Sarah is preceded in death by her brother, Willy Dover and sister, Geneva Wray.
The pallbearers for the service will be Brian Taylor, Daniel Lingerfeldt, Leon Lingerfeldt, Vernon Lingerfeldt, Bobby Hope, Jr., Lawrence Lingerfeldt, and Richard Clearwater.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 22, 2019