Sarah Ricks Ramsey, 99, of Sharon, SC, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 peacefully at her home.
The graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Woodlawn Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Sharon with the Rev. Mark Stewart and Rev. Tommy Hope officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1-2 PM in the church fellowship hall.
Sarah was born on April 1, 1920 in Murphy, NC. She was the daughter of the late H.C. Ricks, Sr. and Eliza Martin Ricks. She is survived by her sons, Joe Ramsey (Frieda), Bill Ramsey (Edna), daughter, Sally Ramsey Stacy, nine grandchildren, Kay Falls, Pam Sherer, Rusty Ramsey, Joanna Key, John Ramsey, Beth Bunn, Tad Clinton, Hannah Constante, Tommy Ramsey, 20 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by her husband W.B. Ramsey, Sr., son, Cleve Ramsey, Sr., and grandson, Joe Dean Ramsey.
Memorials may be made to Harmony Baptist Church, PO Box 265 Hickory Grove, SC 29717.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Ramsey family.
Published in The Herald on Sept. 24, 2019