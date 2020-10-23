1/1
Sarah Robichaud
1933 - 2020
Mrs. Sarah Frances Robichaud, 87, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.

The memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, with Pastor Todd Brewer officiating. Burial will be in Fort Jackson National Cemetery at a later date.

Born in Camden, SC, Mrs. Robichaud was the daughter of the late Charles Howard Brewer and the late Katherine Shaw Brewer. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Robichaud; her son, Richard Robichaud; her daughter, Suzette Robichaud; her brothers, Donald and Ronnie Brewer; and her sister-in-law, Virginia Brewer. She was retired from Kmac Services at Catawba Nuclear Station. She enjoyed bowling and reading but she was most passionate about the Lord and her family. She was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of The Shield.

Surviving are her daughters, Sharon Foster of Rock Hill and Sally Jordan of Rock Hill; her son, Roger Robichaud of Garden City, SC; her brothers, Danny (Jean) Brewer of Rock Hill and Alton Brewer of McConnells; nine grandchildren, Dominick Caskey, Jeremy (Ann) Caskey, Stephen Martin, Adam (Shannon) Martin, Samuel (Kimberly) Martin, Megan (Mike) Barrett, Daniel (Meredith) Robichaud, Matthew Robichaud (Kristy Self) and Emma Robichaud; eleven great-grandchildren; and her sisters-in-law, Linda Brewer of Atlanta, GA, Diane Brewer and Linda Poole Brewer, both of Rock Hill.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Robichaud's name to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC, 29731.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Oct. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
