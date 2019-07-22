Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott Burden. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Memorial service 2:00 PM Saint Philip Neri Catholic Church 292 Munn Road East Fort Mill , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Scott Joseph Burden, 54, passed away at his home on July 19th following surgical complications.



Mr. Burden is survived by his wife, Kathryn; daughters: Grace, of Greenville, SC, and Diana, of Charlottesville, VA; mother: Jean, of Rock Hill, SC; father: Joseph (Polly), of Charlotte, NC, sisters: Sheila O'Toole, of Rock Hill, SC, Stacy Leighton, of Fort Mill, SC, and Marianne (Mike) Rinaldi, of Rumford, RI; brother: Jonathan (Amanda), of Pawtucket, RI; and grandfather: Ernest Zuidema, of Rock Hill, SC. He was preceded in death by father-in-law, Buck Schachner, and nephew, Corey O'Toole.



Scott was born on September 5, 1964 in Woonsocket, RI. After moving around during his childhood, Scott and his mother and sisters settled in Hurricane, WV, where he graduated from Hurricane High in 1982. He attended West Virginia University and graduated with a B.S. in Computer Science in 1987. Scott was a lifelong WVU football fan.



After college, Scott moved to Charlotte, NC, where he worked for the Census Bureau and met his wife, Kathy. Scott and Kathy wed on March 27, 1993 and welcomed their daughters Grace and Diana in the following years. Scott was a hands-on father and loved coaching his girls' soccer teams. In his later years, he enjoyed golfing, kayaking, watching European soccer, and attending Clemson sporting events. Scott worked for Novant Health for the last seven years.



Memorial services will be held Tuesday, July 23rd, at 2 p.m. at Saint Philip Neri Catholic Church, located at 292 Munn Road East, Fort Mill, SC, 29715. Inurnment and visitation will follow.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Scott's name to Saint Philip Neri Catholic Church or Novant Health Hemby Children's Medical Center.

