Scott Dale Donald, 51, of York passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019.
The funeral service will be held at 3PM on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home with the Rev. Dusty Brackett officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6-8PM Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home.
Scott was born on April 25, 1968 in Seneca, South Carolina. He is survived by his wife, Tammy Rawdon Donald, daughters, Lauren Donald, Samantha Donald, son, Jamie Donald, grandson, Chandlor Donald, mother, Peggy Williams Donald, father, Sam Donald, sister, Candi Donald.
He coached softball, baseball, T-ball, and travel ball for the city of York for 15 years. He was self-employed as a property manager. When Scott wasn't coaching, he would spend his time riding his Harley. He loved his children, grandson, and wife deeply.
Published in The Herald on July 14, 2019