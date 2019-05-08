Scott Hollis (1962 - 2019)
Obituary
Robert "Scott" Hollis, 57 of York passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill, SC.

Born on March 26, 1962 in York, SC, Scott was the son of the late Robert Wayne Hollis and Barbara Beckham Hollis. He was the owner of Hollis Cleaning Service and attended Central Baptist Church before his health started to decline. He was a member of Yorkville Historical Society and York County Genealogical and Historical Society.

Scott is survived by his sister, Julie Hollis and her girlfriend, Sara Hope.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like for donations to be made to a in remembrance of Scott.

The family would like to thank all the special friends for their help, love, and support during Scott's battle.

All services will be announced at a later date.

Published in The Herald on May 8, 2019
Donations