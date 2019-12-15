Scott David Peterson, 56, of Rock Hill, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019.
A forty year resident of the Rock Hill area, he was manager of the East Main Guest House Bed and Breakfast.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Dennig Peterson; step-son, Bart Lanehart; step-daughter, Kaci Lanehart both of Louisiana; mother, Melba Thomas Peterson of Foley AL; brothers, Bruce Peterson of Rock Hill and Greg Peterson of Spanish Fort, AL; four grandchildren: three nieces and three nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald (Jerry) Lee Peterson.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8:00 PM Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Rd Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net
Published in The Herald on Dec. 15, 2019