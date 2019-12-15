Scott Peterson

Scott David Peterson, 56, of Rock Hill, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019.

A forty year resident of the Rock Hill area, he was manager of the East Main Guest House Bed and Breakfast.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Dennig Peterson; step-son, Bart Lanehart; step-daughter, Kaci Lanehart both of Louisiana; mother, Melba Thomas Peterson of Foley AL; brothers, Bruce Peterson of Rock Hill and Greg Peterson of Spanish Fort, AL; four grandchildren: three nieces and three nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald (Jerry) Lee Peterson.

The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8:00 PM Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Rd Rock Hill, SC 29732.

Published in The Herald on Dec. 15, 2019
