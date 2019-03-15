Scott Trever Bergseng, 46, of Rock Hill, went home to the Lord on March 12 after a prolonged illness.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott Trever Bergseng.
An avid sports fan, Scott was especially fond of the Green Bay Packers, the USC Gamecocks, RC and dirt track racing.
He is survived by the love of his life - his wife Annie (Hodge)Bergseng, his sons Nicholas Ratley, Grady and Joey Bergseng, his brother Bobby (Paula) Bergseng and his parents, Robert and Linda Bergseng, all of Rock Hill, as well as other beloved family and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16 at 4:00 pm at Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home, Rock Hill.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
The family also asks that you please consider becoming an organ donor.
Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home is proudly serving the Bergseng family.
Online condolences may be registered at www.basscares.com
Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home
700 Heckle Boulevard
Rock Hill, SC 29732
803-329-4141
Published in The Herald on Mar. 15, 2019