Selma Marshall "Sellie" Brandt
Mrs. Selma "Sellie" Marshall Brandt, 92, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Westminster Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Mrs. Brandt was born in Charlottesville, VA, and the daughter of the late Walter Woodie Marshall and the late Mamie Lee Johnson Marshall. She was a member of Neely's Creek ARP Church and taught English as a second language overseas while her husband served in the Foreign Service. Mrs. Brandt was a member of Stephen Ministry, DAR, YMCA, and NARFE. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brandt was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Duncan Brandt, sons, Eric Marshall Brandt and Dirk Keith Brandt.

Mrs. Brandt is survived by her sons, Rob Duncan Brandt and wife, Florence of Las Vegas, NV and Kirk Brandt and wife, Ellen of Rock Hill; her daughter, Marcia Brandt Thies and husband, Carl of Manassas, VA; her eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Published in The Herald on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
