Shannon Dainiele Barber found eternal peace and went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. She was born on March 11, 1981 in Rock Hill, SC and was the daughter of Albert Ronald Barber Sr. and Doris Elaine Bertha Barber. A private service for family will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020. An open visitation will be held for family and friends on Sunday, June 21, 2020, from 2:00 - 7:00 pm at Robinson Funeral Home in Rock Hill, SC. Social distancing will be observed and everyone is required to wear a mask.



Shannon was a beloved friend to many, an inspiring leader, and a fearless activist. She was an exceptional student and recently obtained her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science with a Minor in Women's & Gender Studies from Winthrop University in May 2020. She also had an Associate's Degree in Computer Science from York Technical College. Shannon was the President of College Democrats at Winthrop University for 3 years and was the Vice President and Membership Director for College Democrats of SC. She was actively involved in coordinating several presidential candidates' visits to Rock Hill, including Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, and she personally introduced Pete Buttigieg on stage during his visit. In addition to being a full-time student, Shannon also worked as a writer for political publications.



We celebrate Shannon's life. The family describes her as an intelligent, thoughtful, and energetic spirit with a great sense of humor. Friends describe her as a passionate and courageous social justice warrior and someone who helped expand their perspectives and views of the world. A scholarship fund is in the process of being established in her name and honor. We know that Shannon's memory and light will shine on.



Shannon is survived by her parents Albert Ronald Barber, Sr. and Doris Elaine Bertha Barber, her sisters (3) Brooke Ashley Barber (DaRel Daniels), Sommer Marissa Barber, and Shenika Yolanda Barber, her brother, Albert Ronald Barber, Jr. (Amanda), her Grandfather, James Frank Bertha, Sr., and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



