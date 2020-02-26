Mrs. Sharon Roberts Conrad, 75, passed away February 23, 2020 at home in Rock Hill, SC.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday (Today) February 26, 2020 at Harvest Ministries Church in Rock Hill.
Born in Rock Hill, SC, Mrs. Conrad was the daughter of the late Edward Andrew Roberts and Janice Wagner Roberts.
Survivors include her husband, John A Conrad; daughter, Kelly Dunn of Grand Junction, CO; granddaughter, Kristy Stiles of Grand Junction; great grandchildren, Page Roberts of Danville, VA, Christian Lane of Fort Bragg, NC, Izoock Lane and Jana Lane of Grand Junction, John Randall Brock, II of Fort Mill, SC, and Jackson Jackobsen of Grand Junction; great great granddaughter, Alayna Roberts of Danville; brothers, Ernest Roberts of Virginia, David Roberts of Pinehurst, NC, Tim Roberts of Cumming, GA, and Phillip Roberts of Lexington, NC; and her sister, Madaline Dillard of Rock Hill.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 26, 2020