Sharon "Alway" Yvonne Faris, 67, of York passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019.
A graveside service will be at 3 PM on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Woodside Cemetery in Clover, SC with the Rev. Darryl Cunningham officiating.
Born in York County, Alway was a daughter of the late James B. Faris and Ruby Mae Pruett Faris.
She is survived by her sister, Violet McKinney and her husband, Roger.
Memorials may be made to Neighbors Care Home Health Agency at 1645 J A Cochran Bypass Suite 1, Chester, SC 29706, Crescent Hospice at 410 S. Herlong Ave. Suite 102 Rock Hill, SC 29732, or to Levine Cancer Institute at 1656 Riverchase BLVD #1400, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Faris family.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 16, 2019