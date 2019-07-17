Sharon Louise Hess, 72, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Born in Spencer, West Virginia March 14, 1947 Sharon was the daughter of the late Edward Vernon Hess and the late Marjorie Irene Watson. She attended Glenville State College, West Virginia-Parkersburg and York TECH. Sharon worked as a secretary for Nabisco Corporation before retiring and then Alders Gate United Methodist Church, Rock Hill.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Philip Knopp; her son, Jermey Knopp, Sr. (Christina) of Clover; her two grandchildren, Jermey Knopp, Jr. and Meredith Carlton; her brothers, Michael Edward Hess (Joyce) of Athens, OH and Roger Lynn Hess (Deanna) of Rock Hill.
Published in The Herald on July 17, 2019