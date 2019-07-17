Sharon L. Hess (1947 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon L. Hess.
Service Information
Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC
29732
(803)-326-2051
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sharon Louise Hess, 72, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

Born in Spencer, West Virginia March 14, 1947 Sharon was the daughter of the late Edward Vernon Hess and the late Marjorie Irene Watson. She attended Glenville State College, West Virginia-Parkersburg and York TECH. Sharon worked as a secretary for Nabisco Corporation before retiring and then Alders Gate United Methodist Church, Rock Hill.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Philip Knopp; her son, Jermey Knopp, Sr. (Christina) of Clover; her two grandchildren, Jermey Knopp, Jr. and Meredith Carlton; her brothers, Michael Edward Hess (Joyce) of Athens, OH and Roger Lynn Hess (Deanna) of Rock Hill.
Published in The Herald on July 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.