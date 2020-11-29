1/1
Sharon Pinney
1948 - 2020
Sharon Pinney
August 25, 1948 - November 23, 2020
Fort Mill, South Carolina - Mrs. Sharon Ladell Curry Pinney, 72, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at her home.
The funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, with Rev. Karen H. Radcliffe officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Hollis Lakes Road.
Born in San Antonio, TX, Mrs. Pinney was the daughter of the late William Thomas Curry and the late Eva Reese Curry. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Roger Pinney. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and loved her cats. She was listed in Who's Who in the 70-80's and was a breast cancer survivor. She had a big heart and was a very giving person.
Surviving are her children, Louis Frank (Linda) Arnold of TX, Brian (Jamie) Arnold of Monroe, NC, William Eugene (Patty) Miller of FL and Tammy Michelle Dean of Fort Mill; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two stepchildren, Lori Stasco and Eric Pinney, both of NY; her brother, Bill (Marina) Curry of San Antonio, TX; and her sister, Sandra Hielman of San Antonio, TX.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 pm-8:30 pm on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Pinney's name to ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC, 20090-6929 or to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675, woundedwarriorproject.org.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.


Published in The Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Calling hours
07:00 - 08:30 PM
Greene Funeral Home
NOV
30
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Greene Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
