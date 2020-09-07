1/
Sharon Smith "Midge" Sweatt
Sharon (Midge) Smith Sweatt, 75, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at her home.

Midge was born in Rock Hill, SC and was the daughter of the late William Martin Smith and the late Alma Smith Lantrip. She was also preceded in death by her son, Garland Ray Sweatt. She was retired from Celanese Corporation with 30 years of service. She devoted her life to her family and grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 pm, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road.

Midge is survived by her daughter, Marty (Dave) Perry of York, SC; her son, Donald Brian (Sonia) Sweatt of Rock Hill, SC; her life partner, Donald Ray Sweatt; and her eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Grandview Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
