Sheila Baxter (1957 - 2020)
Service Information
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC
29720
(803)-285-3261
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Mt. Zion AME Zion Church
Catawba, SC
View Map
Obituary
Sheila Ojetta Baxter, 62, died Saturday, March 7, 2020. Funeral Service will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. Mt Zion AME Zion Church, Catawba ,SC, Rev. Michael Mackins will officiate. Burial will be in church cemetery. Viewing will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 1:00 P.M until 7:00 P.M at Crawford Funeral Home.

Sheila Ojetta Baxter, a daughter of Marian Smith Evans and the late Rev. John Fred Baxter, Sr. was born September 26, 1957 in York County, South Carolina.

Survivors include her mother, one daughter Kara Baxter of Fort Mill, SC.

Crawford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences can be sent to [email protected]
Published in The Herald on Mar. 13, 2020
