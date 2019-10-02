Mrs. Sheila Diana Ciotti Berthold, age 75, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019. Born September 20, 1944 in Windber, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Bruno Ciotti and Fern Marsh Ciotti. Mrs. Berthold loved to paint and sew. She was a member at Transformation Church in Indian Land, SC.
Mrs. Berthold is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, William "Bill" Berthold; two daughters, Nadine Jackson (Robert) of Fort Mill, SC and Traci Westbrooks of Jacksonville, FL; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a sister, Norma Jean Weiland of Springhill, FL.
Mrs. Berthold was preceded in death by her parents.
The Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Mrs. Berthold may be held at a later time.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 2, 2019