Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Sheila Jenkins Walden, 76, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Walden, Sr.; her son, Charles Walden, Jr.; and one brother, Francis Jenkins. Survivors include one daughter, LaDonna Walden; one son, Michael Lee Walden; one grandson, Michael David Walden(Tosha); 3 granddaughters; 8 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Susan Ernst. A graveside service will be 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery in Fayetteville, NC. All are welcome, while practicing COVID-19 precautions.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store