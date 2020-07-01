Sheila Jenkins Walden
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sheila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Sheila Jenkins Walden, 76, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Walden, Sr.; her son, Charles Walden, Jr.; and one brother, Francis Jenkins. Survivors include one daughter, LaDonna Walden; one son, Michael Lee Walden; one grandson, Michael David Walden(Tosha); 3 granddaughters; 8 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Susan Ernst. A graveside service will be 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery in Fayetteville, NC. All are welcome, while practicing COVID-19 precautions.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved