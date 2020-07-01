Mrs. Sheila Jenkins Walden, 76, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Walden, Sr.; her son, Charles Walden, Jr.; and one brother, Francis Jenkins. Survivors include one daughter, LaDonna Walden; one son, Michael Lee Walden; one grandson, Michael David Walden(Tosha); 3 granddaughters; 8 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Susan Ernst. A graveside service will be 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery in Fayetteville, NC. All are welcome, while practicing COVID-19 precautions.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store