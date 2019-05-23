Sheila Eckstein, 68, of York, SC, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill, SC. She was born on December 8, 1950 in Aberdeen, MD to George E. Eckstein and Ursula B. Eckstein.



Sheila was preceded in death by her father.



Sheila graduated from Valley High School in Louisville, KY. She obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in German and Secretarial Science from Murray State University. She also attended The University of South Carolina, where she studied Comparative Literature.



She worked for Tannin Corporation in Charlotte, NC as a materials manager. Sheila was previously employed for over 30 years at the BASF Corporation.



Sheila was a long-time member of the Charlotte Dog Training Club, having served on the board and as an obedience instructor. Over the years, she showed her dogs in conformation, obedience, field, tracking, and more recently agility and nosework. Sheila was a lifetime member of the English Cocker Spaniel Club of America.



Sheila is survived by her mother Ursula of Louisville, KY and her brother, Ralph Eckstein and sister-in-law Beverly of Burleson, TX, her aunt Sigrid Zohn of Germany, her English Cocker Spaniel Ziva, and many friends from across the country.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the English Cocker Spaniel Club of America Rescue. Send to Karin Spurlin, PO Box 760, Tracyton, WA 98393, indicating "rescue" on the subject line.

