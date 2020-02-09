Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila Moss Hopkins. View Sign Service Information Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-329-4141 Send Flowers Obituary

Sheila Moss Hopkins, a golf legend prominent in amateur golf circles passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020 in Rock Hill, SC.



Sheila was born May 2, 1931 in Los Angeles, the daughter of the late Thomas Heyden Moss and Jessie Paterson Moss.



She was predeceased by her husband, Ira "Jay" Hopkins, Jr in 1986.



She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Ann Fackelman (Peter) of Davidson, NC and her son Jeffrey Jay Hopkins (Leslie) of Columbia, SC, and her grandchildren Mallory (Zac), Heyden (Annie), Adam, William "Jay", Eric, and Morgan. She is also survived by her stepdaughters, Nancy (Jim), and Glenyss (Chuck) and her stepdaughters' six children and eleven grandchildren.



Sheila was graduated from Stanford University in 1953 with a degree in Economics. She was an accountant in San Bernardino, CA and a stockbroker for E.F. Hutton in San Francisco.



Sheila's first title as country club champion was in 1954 at Arrowhead Country Club in San Bernardino, CA. Over the next six decades she won 30+ championships in California and South Carolina.



She won innumerable trophies including the North and South Senior Woman's Championship in Pinehurst winning the coveted Putter Boy trophy.



Sheila met her late husband, Jay, through their mutual love of golf. They won every Husband and Wife Championship in which they played.



A Celebration of Life service will be held on February 15th, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Community Room at Park Pointe Village, 3025 Chesbrough Blvd., Rock Hill, SC 29732.



Memorials may be made to Women's Eastern Golf Association, or Park Pointe Village Samaritan's Fund, 3025 Chesbrough Blvd., Rock Hill, SC 29732.



The Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home is serving the family of Sheila Hopkins. Online condolences may be registered at

Sheila Moss Hopkins, a golf legend prominent in amateur golf circles passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020 in Rock Hill, SC.Sheila was born May 2, 1931 in Los Angeles, the daughter of the late Thomas Heyden Moss and Jessie Paterson Moss.She was predeceased by her husband, Ira "Jay" Hopkins, Jr in 1986.She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Ann Fackelman (Peter) of Davidson, NC and her son Jeffrey Jay Hopkins (Leslie) of Columbia, SC, and her grandchildren Mallory (Zac), Heyden (Annie), Adam, William "Jay", Eric, and Morgan. She is also survived by her stepdaughters, Nancy (Jim), and Glenyss (Chuck) and her stepdaughters' six children and eleven grandchildren.Sheila was graduated from Stanford University in 1953 with a degree in Economics. She was an accountant in San Bernardino, CA and a stockbroker for E.F. Hutton in San Francisco.Sheila's first title as country club champion was in 1954 at Arrowhead Country Club in San Bernardino, CA. Over the next six decades she won 30+ championships in California and South Carolina.She won innumerable trophies including the North and South Senior Woman's Championship in Pinehurst winning the coveted Putter Boy trophy.Sheila met her late husband, Jay, through their mutual love of golf. They won every Husband and Wife Championship in which they played.A Celebration of Life service will be held on February 15th, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Community Room at Park Pointe Village, 3025 Chesbrough Blvd., Rock Hill, SC 29732.Memorials may be made to Women's Eastern Golf Association, or Park Pointe Village Samaritan's Fund, 3025 Chesbrough Blvd., Rock Hill, SC 29732.The Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home is serving the family of Sheila Hopkins. Online condolences may be registered at www.basscares.com Published in The Herald on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close