The funeral service will be 2 PM on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Sandy Run Baptist Church in Mooresboro, NC with the Rev. Allen Hall and Rev. David Rabb officiating. A private burial will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens in York, SC. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM Friday at the church.



Born in Blacksburg, SC, Shelby was the daughter of the late John Henry McCarley and Martha Beatrice Martin McCarley. She was a member at Sandy Run Baptist Church.



She is survived by her husband, Bill Baker, daughters, Teresa Baker, Jackie Roberts, Lynn Thompson, brother, Keven McCarley, three grandchildren and four great grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, Shelby Jean was preceded in death by her two sisters and two brothers.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cleveland County Rescue, 100 Buffalo St, Shelby, NC 28150.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Baker family.

