Mrs. Shelby Jean Bailey, affectionally known as Penny, 81, passed away on October 25, 2019.
All services are private.
Born in Lincolnton, NC, Mrs. Bailey was the daughter of the late Oliver Graham Laney and the late Edna Burgess Laney. She is also preceded in death by her son, Fred R. Bailey, Jr.; her brother, Harold Laney; and her sister, Peggy Joyce Laney.
She was retired from Duracell of Lancaster with 21 years of dedicated service. She loved being in her yard tending her beautiful flowers or in her kitchen cooking a delicious southern meal for family and friends. In her latter years she discovered her creative side and nurtured a passion for painting and drawing. She dearly loved her children and grandchildren and was a faithful follower of her Christian faith at Second Baptist of Lancaster, SC.
Surviving are her two sons, Robert G. Bailey (Darlene) of Ridgeway, SC and Steven E. Bailey of Lone Tree, CO; her daughter, Melissa J. Bailey of Fort Mill; her grandchildren, Wyatt Bailey, Holly Bailey, Tabitha Roberts, Nicolas Bailey, Cera McManus, Amanda Conrad and Fred Bailey, III.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 27, 2019