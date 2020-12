Family my heartfelt prayers are with you during this most difficult time. I know your hearts are heavy with lots of questions but know God makes know mistakes. He loves you and He will see you through everyday. Cry if you must, it’s ok but remember her smile and laughter and all the joy she brought in your lives. Her home is in Heaven now and Jesus was waiting for her to get there.

Much love and sympathy

Deborah Anne

Deborah Thompson

Family