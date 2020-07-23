My Dear Nephew,



I will always remember your smile and handsome face. You enjoyed being with your cousins and playing with them. I remember you young hugs.



I love you. I shall miss your rhetoric and verbal antics on Facebook.



Your journey on earth is complete. Rest in the arms of our Lord and Savior. May you have eternal peace.



Maggie, family and friends of JJ May the love of God sustain you and give you peace. Know that he loved you dearly and went ahead of us to rest. He answered the Master’s call because God loved him best.



Love Forevermore,

Auntie Audra

Audramae Smith Williams

Family