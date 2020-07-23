1/1
Sherman Smith IV
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sherman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherman Jerome Smith, IV, 26, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Rock Hill.

A memorial service with military rites, performed by the US Army will be private and the family will receive friends starting at 3:30 PM Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Rd. Rock Hill, SC 29732.

Born in Raleigh, NC, Sherman was 2012, Graduate of Northwestern High School and was a US Army Veteran.

He is survived by his parents, Magdalena Brea Gil and Paul Allen; sisters, Taylor and Kayla Allen; brother, Jake Allen, all of Charlotte, NC; girlfriend, Paige Radant of Rock Hill; paternal grandparents, Pam and Don Allen of Charlotte; maternal grandmother, Lilia Collado, aunts, Leidis, and Veronica Collado all of Dominican Republic, aunts, Linda Centeno and Eby Castillo of Fayetteville, NC; he was also survived by many cousins.

Memorials may be made to Mothers Against Drunk Drivers, 511 E. John Carpenter Freeway Irving TX, 75062.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
03:30 PM
Greene Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
My Dear Nephew,

I will always remember your smile and handsome face. You enjoyed being with your cousins and playing with them. I remember you young hugs.

I love you. I shall miss your rhetoric and verbal antics on Facebook.

Your journey on earth is complete. Rest in the arms of our Lord and Savior. May you have eternal peace.

Maggie, family and friends of JJ May the love of God sustain you and give you peace. Know that he loved you dearly and went ahead of us to rest. He answered the Master’s call because God loved him best.

Love Forevermore,
Auntie Audra
Audramae Smith Williams
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved