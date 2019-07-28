Mrs. Sherrie N. Gegoski, 62, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
All services will be private.
Born in Grand Rapids, MI, Mrs. Gegoski was the daughter of the late Harry Kryger and the late Mary Luscher. She was a homemaker who loved her family. She enjoyed word search games.
Surviving are her husband, Michael Gegoski; three Sons, Gabriel Gegoski of Rock Hill, SC, Nathan (Tammy) Gegoski of Charlotte, NC and Joshua (Becky) Gegoski of Warrenton, VA; and her brother, Gary (Christina) Kryger of Waynesville, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Gegoski's name to ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC, 20090-6929.
Published in The Herald on July 28, 2019