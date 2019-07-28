Sherrie Gegoski (1957 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Mike, Gabe, Nate, Josh and Gary. We were shocked to hear..."
    - Brian & Dee Luxford
  • "I am sorry for the family's lose. Sherry and I lived by..."
    - Lonnie Vandenberg
  • "I'm so sorry for you all. I have such fond memories of..."
    - Patricia Woodhull
  • "I'm so sorry to hear of Sherries passing. She was always..."
    - Sally Moser
Service Information
Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC
29732
(803)-326-2051
Obituary
Mrs. Sherrie N. Gegoski, 62, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

All services will be private.

Born in Grand Rapids, MI, Mrs. Gegoski was the daughter of the late Harry Kryger and the late Mary Luscher. She was a homemaker who loved her family. She enjoyed word search games.

Surviving are her husband, Michael Gegoski; three Sons, Gabriel Gegoski of Rock Hill, SC, Nathan (Tammy) Gegoski of Charlotte, NC and Joshua (Becky) Gegoski of Warrenton, VA; and her brother, Gary (Christina) Kryger of Waynesville, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Gegoski's name to ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC, 20090-6929.
Published in The Herald on July 28, 2019
