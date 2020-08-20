Mrs. Sherry "Netta" Beckham, of 1804 Charter Drive, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Novant Health Matthews Medical Center in Matthews, NC. The funeral service will be 2:00 pm Sunday at Second Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Melvin Beckham; two daughters, Shaneka Barnette and Iesha Barnette; mother, Pauline Barnette; grandmother, Mary Barnette; two brothers, Walter Barnette(Debra) and Tyronne Patton(Rebecca); sister, Stephanie Boular (Charlie); father and mother-in-law, Jessie and Brenda Watson; three brother-in-laws, Bryant Beckham (Victoria), Jessie Beckham (Erica), and Brian Beckham (Crystal). Viewing will be 5-7pm Saturday at Robinson Funeral Home.



