Sherry "Netta" Beckham
Mrs. Sherry "Netta" Beckham, of 1804 Charter Drive, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Novant Health Matthews Medical Center in Matthews, NC. The funeral service will be 2:00 pm Sunday at Second Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Melvin Beckham; two daughters, Shaneka Barnette and Iesha Barnette; mother, Pauline Barnette; grandmother, Mary Barnette; two brothers, Walter Barnette(Debra) and Tyronne Patton(Rebecca); sister, Stephanie Boular (Charlie); father and mother-in-law, Jessie and Brenda Watson; three brother-in-laws, Bryant Beckham (Victoria), Jessie Beckham (Erica), and Brian Beckham (Crystal). Viewing will be 5-7pm Saturday at Robinson Funeral Home.

Published in The Herald from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Annette Banks Barringer
Friend
August 20, 2020
Mrs. Beckham is one of the major reasons why I was inspired to become a Special Education teacher. She supported me, welcomed me into her classroom, and provided me with so many opportunities to learn how to be a Special Ed. teacher. I hope to one day be half the teacher she was.
Rachel Skroban
Friend
August 20, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful woman Netta...I will remember your beautiful spirit, smile, and soul my cousin gone but not forgotten! We Love you and miss you always. Rest In Heaven my Beautiful cousin!! God has sent an Angel home!!
S.Harris
Family
August 20, 2020
I love you my sweet sweet Netta always
My deepest heartfelt condolences to Melvin Shaneka Iesha Pauline and the rest of the family....
Tisha Floyd
Friend
August 20, 2020
You will be sorely missed, my friend
Brenda
Friend
August 20, 2020
You will not be forgotten. Rest in peace my friend..
Jody Gaither
Friend
August 20, 2020
Sherry was a kind and loving person. She always had a beautiful smile on her face when I see her. Netta your cousin Tracey Barnette is sure going to miss you love. Rest in heaven my love say hi to Ann for me.
Tracey Barnette
Family
