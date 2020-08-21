1/1
Sherry "Netta" Beckham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sherry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Sherry "Netta" Beckham, of 1804 Charter Drive, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Novant Health Matthews Medical Center in Matthews, NC. The funeral service will be 2:00 pm Sunday at Second Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Melvin Beckham; two daughters, Shaneka Barnette and Iesha Barnette; mother, Pauline Barnette; grandmother, Mary Barnette; two brothers, Walter Barnette(Debra) and Tyronne Patton(Rebecca); sister, Stephanie Boular (Charlie); father and mother-in-law, Jessie and Brenda Watson; three brother-in-laws, Bryant Beckham (Victoria), Jessie Beckham (Erica), and Brian Beckham (Crystal). Viewing will be 5-7pm Saturday at Robinson Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved