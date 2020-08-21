Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Sherry "Netta" Beckham, of 1804 Charter Drive, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Novant Health Matthews Medical Center in Matthews, NC. The funeral service will be 2:00 pm Sunday at Second Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Melvin Beckham; two daughters, Shaneka Barnette and Iesha Barnette; mother, Pauline Barnette; grandmother, Mary Barnette; two brothers, Walter Barnette(Debra) and Tyronne Patton(Rebecca); sister, Stephanie Boular (Charlie); father and mother-in-law, Jessie and Brenda Watson; three brother-in-laws, Bryant Beckham (Victoria), Jessie Beckham (Erica), and Brian Beckham (Crystal). Viewing will be 5-7pm Saturday at Robinson Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store