1/1
Sherry Dunn
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sherry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherry Lorette Lastinger Dunn, 74, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.

Born in Tifton, GA, July 2, 1946, Mrs. Dunn was the daughter of Lillie Mae Mixon Lastinger of Lawrenceville, Ga. and the late Robert Lastinger, III. She graduated from Avondale High School in Avondale, Ga., and attended Georgia State University in Atlanta, Ga. She was retired as an executive secretary with the Federal Government.

Surviving are her daughter, Laurie (Randall) Linville of Fort Mill, SC; her mother, Lillie Mae Lastinger of Lawrenceville, Ga; her granddaughter, Jennie Elizabeth Attaway of Fort Mill; her three brothers, Robert Jimmy (Melissa) Lastinger of Dacula, Ga, Carroll Hampton (Nicole) Lastinger of Lawrenceville, Ga, Richard Greene (Lynda) Lastinger of Lilburn, Ga.

Burial will be at a later date in Stone Mountain, Georgia.

The family would like to thank Piedmont Medical Center and Rock Hill Post-Acute Care for their exceptional care provided.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Dunn's name to Lilburn Cooperative Ministry, Inc., 5329 Five Forks Trickum Road SW, Lilburn, Ga. 30047.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved