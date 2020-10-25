Sherry Lorette Lastinger Dunn, 74, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
Born in Tifton, GA, July 2, 1946, Mrs. Dunn was the daughter of Lillie Mae Mixon Lastinger of Lawrenceville, Ga. and the late Robert Lastinger, III. She graduated from Avondale High School in Avondale, Ga., and attended Georgia State University in Atlanta, Ga. She was retired as an executive secretary with the Federal Government.
Surviving are her daughter, Laurie (Randall) Linville of Fort Mill, SC; her mother, Lillie Mae Lastinger of Lawrenceville, Ga; her granddaughter, Jennie Elizabeth Attaway of Fort Mill; her three brothers, Robert Jimmy (Melissa) Lastinger of Dacula, Ga, Carroll Hampton (Nicole) Lastinger of Lawrenceville, Ga, Richard Greene (Lynda) Lastinger of Lilburn, Ga.
Burial will be at a later date in Stone Mountain, Georgia.
The family would like to thank Piedmont Medical Center and Rock Hill Post-Acute Care for their exceptional care provided.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Dunn's name to Lilburn Cooperative Ministry, Inc., 5329 Five Forks Trickum Road SW, Lilburn, Ga. 30047.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
