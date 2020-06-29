Shi Li Zheng
Shi Li Zheng, age 41, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020.

The family received friends from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Wolfe Funeral Home in Fort Mill.

Born in China, Shi Li was a son of Guohe Zheng and Qiashen Luo Zheng. He graduated from Clemson University and was a computer engineer. Shi Li enjoyed fishing.

Surviving are his wife of thirteen years, Yue "Ashley" Guan Zheng; his sons, Bryan Zheng; his daughters, Carolyn Zheng; his brother Lifu Zheng; his sister in-law , Xiaoyan Lu.

Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill
314 Spratt Street
Fort Mill, SC 29715
803-547-7575
