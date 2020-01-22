Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ann (Melanson) Easter. View Sign Service Information Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory 5229 Ocean Hwy W Shallotte , NC 28459 (910)-754-6363 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory 5229 Ocean Hwy W Shallotte , NC 28459 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory 5229 Ocean Hwy W Shallotte , NC 28459 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Ann (Melanson) Easter, 78, of Rock Hill S.C., went home to be with the Lord on January 18th, 2020.



Shirley was born and raised in Everett Massachusetts on February 28th, 1941. Shirley is preceded in death by her husband Ted Orin Easter Sr., her parents Thomas Gifford and Eileen Melanson, her sister Evelyn Morris and her brother Gifford Melanson.



She received her education in the Boston Public School system and attended Everett High school. After high school, she continued a lifelong love of learning through a love of music, reading and writing poetry. Shirley also worked various jobs throughout her young life to contribute to her family's household. One of her first jobs that she particularly enjoyed was working at Politon Lithograph and Publishing Company in Everett Massachusetts where they produced and distributed greeting cards. Perhaps her love of reading and writing poetry spawned from this experience or the fact that this was where she worked as a young woman when she met and later married her soulmate, Ted Orin Easter Sr. on April 4th, 1959. Shirley and Ted often shared the story of how they met in a public park where Shirley was contemplating the marriage of another young man. Ted, overheard Shirley and her friend's conversation and immediately intervened with "don't 'marry him. marry me", and the rest was history ultimately leading to 52 years of marriage.



Shirley and Ted raised three children over the years. Being of a traditional nature, Shirley enjoyed being a homemaker and provided her children the comfort of knowing they were not alone when they returned from school and met them each afternoon with a home-made treat while clearing the dining room table to begin homework. Life for the Easter children was simplistic in nature but special. The Easter family loved God and loved each other. Shirley taught life lessons that no doubt enabled her children to be successful. The eldest, Donna is a retired schoolteacher, in the middle is Susan, a nurse and retired military officer and the youngest Ted who is a pastor in Shelby N.C.



As the children got older, Shirley worked as a school baker and later in life she trained and worked as a mail processor for RTC. However, the jobs she enjoyed most were those of a volunteer nature. While living in Virginia, Shirley served as a volunteer for a crisis hotline. As a volunteer she received special training by the state which enabled her to screen and connect callers in need with immediate counseling. She embraced this opportunity and recognized that this type of service provides invaluable support during critical times. In addition to crisis counseling support work, both Shirley and Ted served their church in a homebound ministry program. For many years Ted and Shirley weekly visited church members who were no longer able to physically attend church. After Ted's passing, Shirley continued in similar ministries until she was unable to do so. It is of no doubt that the hundreds of prays offered during these visits provided much hope and comfort to the recipients.



Shirley is survived by her three children Donna Daniels, Susan Easter and Ted Easter Jr., six grandchildren (Jeremy, Victoria, Jessica, Phillip, Sara-Ann and Miranda), her younger brother Paul Melanson and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.



Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at Brunswick Funeral Service Shallotte Chapel, 5229 Ocean Highway West, Shallotte, N.C. 28470. Pastor David Mitchell of Newkirk Baptist Church will be officiating and Shirley's son, Pastor Ted Easter Jr. will be presenting a graveside prayer and scripture.



Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.



On line condolences may be sent to



In honor of Shirley's passion to help others, memorial donations may be given to Lifeline Network Crisis Centers (.



Additionally, the family of Shirley Ann Easter wishes to thank the staff of Brookdale Ebenezer Assisted Living, Homestead Hospice, Crystal Clear Home Care and Newkirk Baptist Church for the gentle care and concern provided to Shirley during her Hospice transition.



