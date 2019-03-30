Mrs. Willie Mae "Shirley" Foxx, 76, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel, with Rev. Barry Harmon officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road.
Born in Rock Hill, SC, Mrs. Foxx was the daughter of the late Nade L. Adams and the late Willie Delouch Bailey. She was also preceded in death by a grandchild and a great-grandchild. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who cared for her family and for others. She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene.
Surviving are her husband of 49 years, Joey Foxx; her children, Johnny Glenn and Eric Glenn, both of Rock Hill, Patricia Glenn of Fort Mill and Tommy (Stephanie) Glenn of Rock Hill; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her brothers, Jimmy (Laura Jean) Bailey of Rock Hill, Bobby Bailey of Texas and Tommy (Linda) Bailey of Woodruff, SC.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 pm-8:30 pm on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel, 355 E White Street, Rock Hill, SC and other times at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Foxx's name to the 222 S. Church St., Charlotte, NC, 28202.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 30, 2019