Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Foxx. View Sign

Mrs. Willie Mae "Shirley" Foxx, 76, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.



The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel, with Rev. Barry Harmon officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road.



Born in Rock Hill, SC, Mrs. Foxx was the daughter of the late Nade L. Adams and the late Willie Delouch Bailey. She was also preceded in death by a grandchild and a great-grandchild. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who cared for her family and for others. She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene.



Surviving are her husband of 49 years, Joey Foxx; her children, Johnny Glenn and Eric Glenn, both of Rock Hill, Patricia Glenn of Fort Mill and Tommy (Stephanie) Glenn of Rock Hill; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her brothers, Jimmy (Laura Jean) Bailey of Rock Hill, Bobby Bailey of Texas and Tommy (Linda) Bailey of Woodruff, SC.



The family will receive friends from 7:00 pm-8:30 pm on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel, 355 E White Street, Rock Hill, SC and other times at the home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Foxx's name to the 222 S. Church St., Charlotte, NC, 28202.



Condolences may be made at

Mrs. Willie Mae "Shirley" Foxx, 76, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel, with Rev. Barry Harmon officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road.Born in Rock Hill, SC, Mrs. Foxx was the daughter of the late Nade L. Adams and the late Willie Delouch Bailey. She was also preceded in death by a grandchild and a great-grandchild. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who cared for her family and for others. She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene.Surviving are her husband of 49 years, Joey Foxx; her children, Johnny Glenn and Eric Glenn, both of Rock Hill, Patricia Glenn of Fort Mill and Tommy (Stephanie) Glenn of Rock Hill; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her brothers, Jimmy (Laura Jean) Bailey of Rock Hill, Bobby Bailey of Texas and Tommy (Linda) Bailey of Woodruff, SC.The family will receive friends from 7:00 pm-8:30 pm on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel, 355 E White Street, Rock Hill, SC and other times at the home.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Foxx's name to the 222 S. Church St., Charlotte, NC, 28202.Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net Funeral Home Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel

2133 Ebenezer Road

Rock Hill , SC 29732

(803) 326-2051 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Herald on Mar. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.