Mrs. Shirley Harris Smith, 82, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at White Oak Manor - York.



Mrs. Smith was born in Rock Hill, SC, and the daughter of the late Ray Anderson Harris and the late Thelma Smith Harris. She was a member of Inspiration Baptist Church where she was active until her illness. She was an insurance specialist with People's First Insurance Agency for over 40 years. She loved her family unconditionally. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Bratton Smith and her brother, Rayford Harris.



Services for Mrs. Smith will be 2:30 pm, Monday, January 13, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road with the Reverend Jordan Smith. Burial will follow at Forest Hills Cemetery in Rock Hill.



Mrs. Smith is survived by three sons, Randy Smith (Denise) of Rock Hill, SC, Stan Smith (Mark Raab) of Aurora, OH, and David Smith (Amy) of Lancaster, SC; her daughter, Shannon (Wayne) Smith of Rock Hill, SC; her sisters, Betty Collins of Rock Hill, SC and Ann Shillinglaw of York, SC. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Brook Pantaleon, Blake Green, Jordan Smith, Lilly Raab, Kayla Smith, DJ Smith, Chase Smith, and Cody Smith; and her seven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm-2:15 pm on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home just prior to the service and other times at the home of her daughter.



Memorials may be made in Mrs. Smith's name to Hospice & Community Care PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC, 29731.



