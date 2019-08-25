Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Hunt Fleetwood. View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service 10310-300 Feldfarm Lane Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-752-7710 Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Hunt Fleetwood, 87, of Charlotte, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 19, 2019. She was born in Weston, West Virginia on February 23, 1932. Shirley was the daughter of the late Robert Alvy Hunt and Bertha Koon Hunt. She married the love of her life, Edgar Allen Fleetwood, Jr., in Weston on November 6, 1950.



A former resident of Rock Hill, Shirley was an active member of the Rock Hill Junior League. She made many dear friendships which have lasted her lifetime, particularly those with whom she always enjoyed spirited bridge luncheons. The Episcopal Church of Our Savior was a significant part of Shirley's life and she looked forward to Reverend Bill Lumpkin's magnificent sermons.



Shirley immersed herself throughout her life in her family, friends, and service to her community. She was loved dearly by her children, Nancy and Allen. She was exceptionally proud of her husband, two children, two granddaughters, and five great-grandsons. Shirley, or "Nanee" as she was affectionately known to her granddaughters, sons-in-law, and great-grandsons, will be forever remembered in her family for her special dinner and dessert: "Nanee's chicken" and "Peach-a-roonie." She regularly welcomed her great-grandsons for lemonade and cookies-it was always party-time at Nanee's house!



Shirley was president of the Charlotte Guild Debutante Club for two terms and was recently honored with a Lifetime Membership. A member of the Opera Guild of Charlotte for over 40 years, she served as the Chairman of Opera Carolina's 50th Anniversary Gala. Shirley was widely applauded for her successful leadership and earned the lasting respect of Charlotte's business leaders with whom she worked. The Charlotte Symphony Guild also enjoyed Shirley's active membership for 43 years serving as chairman of the 1995 ASID Designer House Gala Preview Party, just one of her many memorable events through the years. She brought a professional and business-like approach to each of those roles while ensuring that everyone involved had fun. An active member of the English Speaking Union, Shirley was a devoted member of Friends of the Mint Museum. She was also a familiar face among the congregation at Christ Episcopal Church. Shirley was a long-time member of Carmel Country Club where she was known as a fierce, but always gracious, bridge competitor.



Shirley is survived by her husband of 69 years, Edgar Allen Fleetwood, Jr.; her daughter, Nancy Fleetwood Miller and her husband, James Forrest Miller, of Alexandria, Virginia; her son, Edgar Allen Fleetwood III, of Charlotte; her granddaughters, Caroline Fleetwood Miller Withers, her husband, Christopher Murdoch Withers, and their sons, Jack Christopher Withers, Camden James Withers, and Wyatt Fleetwood Withers, of Charlotte; and Kathleen Harrison Miller O'Gara, her husband, Grady Daniel O'Gara, and their sons, Rowan Patrick O'Gara and Miller Fleetwood O'Gara, of Atlanta, Georgia; her sister, Kay Hunt Davis of La Canada, California; her niece and nephew, Sherry Lynn Davis and Esker Bruce Davis of California.



A memorial service will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 10:00AM at Christ Episcopal Church in Charlotte with The Reverend Joan Kilian officiating. A reception will follow the service. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Opera Guild of Charlotte, P.O. Box 470132, Charlotte, NC 28247; The Symphony Guild of Charlotte, 338 South Sharon Amity Road, PMB 308, Charlotte, NC 28211; or Christ Episcopal Church, 1412 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28207.





