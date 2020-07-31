Shirley Bolin Jacobs, 87, passed away peacefully late Monday night, July 27, 2020, in the comfort of her daughter's home.
Private family memorial service will be held. It may be viewed via live stream Sunday, August 2, at 2 p.m. at www.greenefuneralhome.net
Born December 28, 1932, in York County, South Carolina, Shirley dedicated her life to raising her four children as a stay-at-home mother. She took pride in her home and her yard, and she was up and dressed, hair done and bed made, every morning up until the week she passed. She was known for her chicken and dumplings, her coconut cake, and her immaculate home. Shirley spent her final years living with family members. She loved watching the Game Show Network and knitting beautiful blankets for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She missed being able to work in the yard with her late husband, Sam, and looked forward to planting a garden and canning vegetables when they were together again. When anyone asked if she needed anything, Shirley would reply, "a home in heaven when I die."
Shirley is survived by her son, Jerry Jacobs; her daughters, Renee Mullins, Carol Robinson, Rebecca "Becky" Mead; her eight grandchildren, Danny (Harmonie) Mullins of York, Brad (Monica) Mullins of Lake Wylie, JJ Mead of York, Stacy Robinson of York, Christy (Derek) Adams of Noblesville, IN, Lycrecia Jacobs of Sharon, SC, Lori Robinson of York; and eight great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Sanford "Sam" Jacobs; her parents, J.W. and Carrie Bolin; and her eight brothers and sisters, Dan Bolin, David Bolin, Ben Bolin, Joe Nelson Bolin, John Bolin, Charles Bolin, Ruth Sanders, and Marie Bailey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Shirley Jacob's name to Providence Care Hospice, 500 Lakeshore Parkway, Rock Hill, SC, 29730.
