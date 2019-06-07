Mrs. Shirley Moss Mallard, 84, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.
Mrs. Mallard was born in Charlotte, NC and a member of West End Baptist Church. She worked as a day care manager.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Grandview Memorial Park - Hollis Lakes, 401 Hollis Lakes Road with Reverend Jeff Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 7:00 pm until 8:30 pm, Friday, June 7, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 and other times at the home.
Mrs. Mallard is survived by her husband, Mark Mallard of the home; her sons, Bobby Rhodes (Pamela) of Indian Trial, NC, Gary Rhodes (Tina) of San Diego, CA, and Nelson Rhodes (Helen) of Cherryville, NC; her daughter, Norma Sue Smith of York, SC; and her seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald on June 7, 2019