Shirley Ann Thomasson, 79 of Rock Hill, SC passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Rock Hill Post Acute Care Center.
The family will receive friends from 4-6PM on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home.
Born in York, SC, September 11, 1939, Shirley was the daughter of the late Grady Thomasson, Sr. and Lela Smith Thomasson.
She is survived by her brother, Grady Thomasson, Jr. (Shirley T.), former brother in law, Randy Clinton, nieces, Nicole Reed, Terri Blackmon (Kenny), Renee Williams (Bernie), nephews, Frankie Rivers (Lisa), John Thomasson, great nieces, Ashley Thomasson, Tori Land (Rick), great nephew, Colton Buchannan, and cousins, Sue Inzerillo, Judy Reid (John), David Smith (Ginny), and JR Lockridge.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her brother, Roy Gene Thomasson, sister, Helen T. Rivers, and great niece, Britni Buchannan.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Thomasson family.
Published in The Herald on July 10, 2019