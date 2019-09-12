Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Tyner Frank. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Shirley Tyner Frank, 83, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Westminster Towers. She was the wife of the late Jack Martin Frank and daughter of the late Wade Hampton and Margaret Humphrey Tyner. Shirley grew up in Pembroke and Shelby, NC. She graduated from Women's College of Greensboro before moving to Raleigh, NC, where she met and married Jack.



Shirley was a homemaker. She cherished her family and especially delighted in her grandchildren. She enjoyed playing card games and was an expert bridge player. She was particularly thrilled to find other passionate bridge players at Westminster, her most recent home. She enjoyed watercolor painting, reading, knitting, and crocheting. Even before computers, Shirley researched the family's genealogy and was the family historian. She was a member of First Baptist Church.



Mrs. Frank is survived by her daughters, Carole Frank Odom (Al) of Columbia; Laura Frank Ashley (Daren) of Clover; son, Paul Martin Frank (Cindy) of Hillsborough , NC; brother, Frederick Carlson Tyner (Betty) of Raleigh, NC; sister, Jane Tyner Richardson (Bill) of Ft. Myers, Fl; sisters-in-law, Judy Frank Barnes (Harold) of Greenville, NC; Bradine Tyner of Kings Mountain, N.C.; six grandchildren, Lindsay and Carlyn Odom, Will and Anna Ashley and Jack and Lily Frank; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brother, Wade Hampton Tyner Jr.



The family would like to express gratitude for the wonderful, caring staff at Westminster Manor. We also appreciate the loving and capable care of the staff at Providence Care Hospice.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church Chapel, 1330 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 with the Rev. Jamie Burdette officiating. Visitation will follow the service at the church. A private family burial will be held prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Westminster Towers Employee Assisting Employee Fund, 1330 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.



