Mrs. Shirley A. Wallace, 77, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the home of her sister.
The graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Grandview Memorial Park on Cherry Road with Rev. Vernon Thornhill officiating.
Born in Rock Hill, Mrs. Wallace was the daughter of the late Luther Eugene Stowe and the late Fannie Gregory Stowe. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, E.J. McClain and Olin D. Wallace; and her son, Ronnie Jackson McClain. She enjoyed fishing.
Surviving are her son, Carl (Barbie) McClain of North Myrtle Beach; her sister, Geraldine Jamieson of Rock Hill; her brothers, Ernest Stowe of York and Tommy Stowe of Ocala, FL; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the home of her sister, 413 Walnut St., Rock Hill, SC 29730.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Wallace's name to Hospice Care of South Carolina, 1639 Ebenezer Rd., Rock Hill, SC, 29732.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest chapel is assisting the Wallace family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on June 13, 2019